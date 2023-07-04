Urination case: MP Home Minister says a very condemnable incident, CM has given instructions for action

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 : Sidhi Deputy Superintendent of Police Priya Singh on Tuesday said that the accused in a video which surfaced on social media purportedly showing a man urinating on another man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has been identified.

"The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla. Police teams have been deployed to search for the accused," Sidhi DSP said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 294, 504 IPC and SC/ST Act.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to the matter and said that this is a very condemnable incident, and the Chief Minister has given instructions for action.

"Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said.

Earlier, on the instructions of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a case was registered against a youth under the National Security Act after a video surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village.

The victim has been identified as Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

As soon as the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, CM Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action to be taken against the accused. He also ordered the NSA to be imposed against the accused.

"A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA," CM Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

According to the police, following the instruction of the chief minister, a case has been registered against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been imposed on him.

Priya Singh, Deputy SP, Sidhi said, "Action will be taken after ascertaining the facts about the video. It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident."

