Controversial calendar illustration sparks outrage in Nagpur: NCP leader apologises

A strange incident has been reported from Nagpur, where a calendar displayed an unusual illustration. The illustration showed a goat with a mosque-like structure drawn on top of it, superimposed on the image of Shri Hari Vitthal.

This anomaly was discovered when people noticed it and shared it on social media platforms. The incident sparked outrage as the illustration depicted a goat representing the festival of Bakri Eid combined with the revered image of Shri Hari Vitthal, a deity highly respected in Maharashtra.

The creator of the calendar, who is also the NCP district president, had to apologize for this "mistake." In his apology, he stated that it was an unintentional error. This incident occurred as the Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadi Ekadashi and Eid-al-Adah (also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid) coincided on June 29 this year.

The NCP leader responsible for the calendar expressed his apology on Instagram, acknowledging the mistake. He said, "Due to two festivals falling on the same day, an inadvertent mistake has been made in the annual calendar during printing. It is not intended to hurt anyone's feelings. I apologizes if this has hurt the sentiments of the Varkari and the devotees. Since this is definitely a serious issue, it is a humble appeal that no one should play politics on this during the festive season."