'Gadar 2': Relive magic of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's timeless melody 'Udd Ja Kaale Kaava' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Makers of the upcoming period action film 'Gadar 2' are all set to thrill the audience with the first song 'Udd Ja Kaale Kaava'.

Taking to Instagram official handle, Zee Studios treated fans with the song teaser and captioned it, "Get ready for the love story that transcends time! #UddJaKaaleKaava song out tomorrow. #Gadar2 coming to set the screens on this Independence Day. In Cinemas on 11th August."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuCGCjsrY1A/

As soon as this song announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section to show their excitement.

One of the users wrote, "Best song..."

"Waiting, another commented.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'.

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film.

'Gadar 2' will be having a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.

