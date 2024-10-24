ZIM vs GAM Match Highlights: Zimbabwe Secures Highest Run Win in T20 History with 290 Runs Against Gambia (Watch Video)

Zimbabwe registered the largest victory margin in T20 International history on Wednesday by defeating The Gambia by 290 runs in their World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match at Ruaraka Sports Club.

Zimbabwe set a record innings score of 344 for 4 before bowling out The Gambia for just 54 in 14.4 overs. The previous record for the largest victory margin in T20 cricket was held by Nepal, who won by 273 runs against Mongolia.

Sikandar Raza led the charge with an explosive unbeaten 133 runs off just 43 balls, which included 15 sixes. This marked Raza's maiden T20 International century and made him the first Zimbabwean to score a hundred in the format.

The Zimbabwean batting lineup was supported by openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, who added 98 runs for the first wicket in just 34 balls. Marumani scored 62, while Bennett contributed 50. Raza later partnered with Clive Madande, who scored 53 not out, to add an unbeaten 141 runs for the fifth wicket in 40 deliveries.

In a disappointing bowling performance, Gambian seamer Musa Jobarteh conceded 93 runs in his four overs, setting an unwanted record for the worst bowling figures in T20 history. The previous record was held by Matthew McKiernan, who gave up 82 runs for Derbyshire against Somerset in 2022.

Zimbabwe’s 27 sixes during the innings also set a new record, narrowly eclipsing Nepal’s 26 sixes. The team's dominant performance not only secured a record win but also boosted their hopes of advancing in the Africa qualifying stages for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Highest Margins of Victory in T20 Internationals (Runs)

Team Opposition Margin (Runs) Zimbabwe The Gambia 290 Nepal Mongolia 273 Czech Republic Turkey 257 Canada Panama 208 Japan Mongolia 205

Top Highest Team Totals in T20 Internationals