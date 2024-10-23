Zimbabwe Breaks T20 Record for Highest Team Score

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team has made history by setting a new record for the highest team score in T20 cricket. Led by captain Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe achieved this feat during their match against Gambia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B on October 23.

Sikandar Raza and company guide Zimbabwe to the highest T20I score (344/4) in the format.



🇿🇼: Sikandar Raza (133*), Tadiwanashe Marumani (62)

🇬🇲: Andre Jarju (2/53)



Gambia need 345 runs from 120 balls to win.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to bat first at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground. From the outset, they aggressively targeted the Gambian bowlers, finishing their innings with a huge total of 344 runs in just 20 overs.

This total surpassed the previous record of 314 runs set by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

Top Highest Team Totals in T20Is: