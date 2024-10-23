Zimbabwe Breaks T20 Record for Highest Team Score

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team has made history by setting a new record for the highest team score in T20 cricket. Led by captain Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe achieved this feat during their match against Gambia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B on October 23.
After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to bat first at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground. From the outset, they aggressively targeted the Gambian bowlers, finishing their innings with a huge total of 344 runs in just 20 overs.
This total surpassed the previous record of 314 runs set by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.
Top Highest Team Totals in T20Is:
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Zimbabwe
|344/4
|20.0
|Gambia
|23 Oct 2024
|Nepal
|314/3
|20.0
|Mongolia
|27 Sep 2023
|India
|297/6
|20.0
|Bangladesh
|12 Oct 2024
|Zimbabwe
|286/5
|20.0
|Seychelles
|19 Oct 2024
|Afghanistan
|278/3
|20.0
|Ireland
|23 Feb 2019
|Czech Republic
|278/4
|20.0
|Turkey
|30 Aug 2019
|Malaysia
|268/4
|20.0
|Thailand
|2 Oct 2023
|England
|267/3
|20.0
|West Indies
|19 Dec 2023
|Australia
|263/3
|20.0
|Sri Lanka
|6 Sep 2016
|Sri Lanka
|260/6
|20.0
|Kenya
|14 Sep 2007
|India
|260/5
|20.0
|Sri Lanka
|22 Dec 2017