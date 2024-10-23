Zimbabwe Breaks T20 Record for Highest Team Score

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team has made history by setting a new record for the highest team score in ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2024 06:29 PM2024-10-23T18:29:33+5:302024-10-23T19:07:04+5:30

Zimbabwe Breaks T20 Record for Highest Team Score | Zimbabwe Breaks T20 Record for Highest Team Score

Zimbabwe Breaks T20 Record for Highest Team Score

Next

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team has made history by setting a new record for the highest team score in T20 cricket. Led by captain Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe achieved this feat during their match against Gambia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B on October 23.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to bat first at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground. From the outset, they aggressively targeted the Gambian bowlers, finishing their innings with a huge total of 344 runs in just 20 overs.

This total surpassed the previous record of 314 runs set by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

Top Highest Team Totals in T20Is:

TeamScoreOversOppositionMatch Date
Zimbabwe344/420.0Gambia23 Oct 2024
Nepal314/320.0Mongolia27 Sep 2023
India297/620.0Bangladesh12 Oct 2024
Zimbabwe286/520.0Seychelles19 Oct 2024
Afghanistan278/320.0Ireland23 Feb 2019
Czech Republic278/420.0Turkey30 Aug 2019
Malaysia268/420.0Thailand2 Oct 2023
England267/320.0West Indies19 Dec 2023
Australia263/320.0Sri Lanka6 Sep 2016
Sri Lanka260/620.0Kenya14 Sep 2007
India260/520.0Sri Lanka22 Dec 2017
Open in app
Tags :ZimbabweCricket NewsGambia