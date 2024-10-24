IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Dismissed for Duck as India Ends Day 1 at 16/1 Against New Zealand (Watch Video)

India reached 16 for 1 at stumps after New Zealand posted 259 all out on the opening day of the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Washington Sundar was the star for India, taking 7 wickets for 59 runs to help dismiss New Zealand in the third session.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also made a significant contribution, claiming 3 wickets for 64 runs. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were the top scorers for the visitors, with 76 and 65 runs, respectively.

India's innings began poorly, with captain Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck. At the close of play, Shubman Gill was not out on 10, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was yet to score as India trailed by 243 runs.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 259 all out in 79.1 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; Washington Sundar 7/59, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/64)

India: 16 for 1 in 11 overs (Shubman Gill 10 not out; Tim Southee 1/4).

This match is crucial for India, as they are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series. A win is essential to maintain their 12-year home supremacy and enhance their chances of qualifying for a third consecutive ICC World Test Championship final, especially with a tough challenge from Australia looming.

India's Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.

