ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks MAJOR Test Record After Dismissing England Batters at Lord’s (Watch Video)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah delivered another outstanding performance in the third Test between India and England at Lord’s on Friday. The Indian pacer played a crucial role on the second day by taking key wickets that triggered a collapse in the English batting lineup. Bumrah dismissed England captain Ben Stokes early in the session with a remarkable delivery. He then removed Joe Root shortly after Root reached his 37th Test century. Following this, Bumrah also got Chris Woakes out on the very next ball. England’s innings was reduced to 271 for seven.

With these wickets, Bumrah matched Australian Pat Cummins’ record of dismissing Joe Root 11 times in Test cricket. No other bowler has taken Root’s wicket more often than Bumrah and Cummins. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ranks second with 10 dismissals.

The battle between Root and Bumrah has been a key moment in the five-match Test series. In this series, Bumrah has the edge. He also took Root's wicket in the first innings of the first Test at Leeds.

Bumrah also surpassed former Indian captain Kapil Dev in the list of most wickets taken by Indian players in England. Before this match, Bumrah had 42 wickets in England, one behind Kapil’s 43. He equalled Kapil’s tally by dismissing Harry Brook on the first day and went past him after removing Ben Stokes.

Here is the list of most wickets by Indian players in England: