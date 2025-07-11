Pune Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl and Boyfriend Found Dead Near Khadakwasla Dam, Suicide Suspected

Pune: Couple who ran from house allegedly committed suicide in a forest near Khadakwasla Dam. Initial information revealed that couple who committed suicide had been in a relationship for three years. Minor girl had left home for class. But she never returned home. On Thursday afternoon, the complainant had dropped her 16-year-old sister for class, but when she did not return after the class ended, they rushed to the Wanawadi police station.

According to preliminary information, Santosh and Akshara were in a love relationship for the last two to three months. However, the girl's family opposed this relationship. Against this backdrop, the police's preliminary estimate is that the two took the extreme step due to mental stress.

Police had also started investigating a suspected boy in this case. The police had received information that the boy was originally from Karjat taluka of Ahilyanagar district, but his mobile phone was switched off. The police investigation was going on in this case.

Meanwhile, on July 11th morning, Uttamnagar police station informed that two bodies were found in the Khadakwasla area. Today, Friday, 2 bodies were found in the forest near Khadakwasla dam. After that, Police Sub-Inspector Londhe and his team went to the spot and identified the bodies. After that, Uttamnagar police informed the Wanawadi police about this. It has been found that the two committed

Also Read: Pune Metro: Train Frequency on Vanaz–Ramwadi and PCMC–Swargate Routes to Reduce to 5 Minutes Amid Rising Demand

Further investigation into the case is underway. The police have started an inquiry to find out the exact reason behind the suicide. This has once again highlighted the fact that such incidents can occur due to lack of communication in the society and family and neglect of mental health.