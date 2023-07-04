MYFITNESS A New Innovative and Revolutionary Supplement Brand Announced By Paradise Nutrition

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Paradise Nutrition a 20 years old renowned company located in Mumbai India having its manufacturing facility in Gujarat India proudly announces its own brand MYFITNESS ® - Enrich Your Life a wide range of Health Supplement products WHEY-H20, iWHEY-H20, CREA-H20, BCAA-H20 in various size and unique flavors.

Primarily 48 SKUs are been announced and by end of 2023 100+ SKUs should be available for the Health lovers and fitness freak. Paradise Nutrition even announced it online portal https://myfitnessofficial.com for easy order to its consumers with free home delivery.

Paradise Nutrition is one of the few Health Supplement company to manufacture its own products in its own state of art world-class manufacturing facility equipped with most advanced manufacturing equipment, Labelling equipment's, Packaging line which allows them to Seamlessly fulfil all the Requirements for Health Supplement Products.

The Temperature Controlled Facilities Are Outfitted with Best-In-Class Industrial HVAC Systems to Help Maintain Ideal Air-Quality. This Ensures That the Materials Being Used in The Product Are Handled in Optimal Conditions. The Most Advanced Nutraceutical Manufacturing Equipment Allows Them to Provide Best Quality Products with Industry Leading Product Turn Around Times.

Paradise Nutrition believes that MYFITNESS ® products made with highest quality ingredients, unique formulation, enriching flavour profile with compatible mouth feel, Smooth texture and its unique packaging makes it the most competitive brand in the market.

MYFITNESS ® is a registered trade mark of Paradise Nutrition Inc.

Media Contact:

Paradise Nutrition Inc.

62/63 Bajaj Bhawan, 226 Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021.

https://paradisenutrition.in

