Amit Shah appeals people of Haryana to vote for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Launching the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Haryana's Sonipat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed people of the state to vote for the BJP to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third term on the basis of the development done by the Modi government in the last eight years.

Shah's public rally in Gohana city in the Sonipat district of Haryana has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions as his chopper did not get permission to take off and land due to bad weather conditions following which his programme was cancelled.

He, however, briefly addressed the gathering over the phone, appealing the people of Haryana to vote for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to again make Narendra Modi the Prime Minster of the country.

"All of us together will work to make Narender Modi ji as Prime Minister again. I am confident that the lotus of BJP will bloom at every Lok Sabha seat."

Taking dig at the previous Congress government, Shah said that in last eight years so much development has taken place in Haryana which could not have happened in 70 years.

"You have witnessed so much development in Haryana during the past eight years. The corruption has reduced in every sector, law and order has improved and castism has ended. In eight years so much development has taken place in Haryana which could not have happened in 70 years. Now education sarpanches are taking Haryana forward."

Speaking to the people at the rally, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Shah could not come as his helicopter was not given permission to take-off due to bad weather.Khattar said that Shah wanted to come by road but since it would have taken two hours, he suggested to the Union minister to address the gathering over the phone.

"I wanted to meet you all in this rally, but due to bad weather, permission for helicopter take-off was not given," said Shah.

The Union Home said he could not come to Gohana today but in near future, he will come to meet the Haryana people.

"I wanted to come via road in a car, but the weather over there is also inclement with the possibility of more rain. Manohar ji requested that I should speak to you all over the phone," he added.

Shah also promised people that he will soon visit Gohana.

( With inputs from ANI )

