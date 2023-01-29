Sri Lanka to establish 50 regional passport issuance offices

Colombo, Jan 29 The Sri Lankan government will establish 50 regional centres for issuing passports for Sri Lankans, a Minister said.

A large number of people have to travel long distances to get passports and the government wants to make the process easier with the new offices, said Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles on Sunday.

At present, four regional offices are issuing passports in Vavuniya, Kurunegala, Matara and Kandy, with the main passport office located in the capital Colombo.

Alles told the media that there will be a facility to get the passport delivered to the doorstep, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said the Department of Immigration and Emigration will introduce an e-passport with an electronic chip soon.

