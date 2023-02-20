Ph D conferred on Vishakha Kolambikar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 20, 2023 07:50 PM 2023-02-20T19:50:01+5:30 2023-02-20T19:50:01+5:30

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Vishakha Kolambikar in English. She submitted her ...

Ph D conferred on Vishakha Kolambikar | Ph D conferred on Vishakha Kolambikar

Ph D conferred on Vishakha Kolambikar

Next

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Vishakha Kolambikar in English. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Universal Humanism in Literature of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’ under the guidance of Dr Santosh Chouthaiwale, research guide and head of Department of English, Indraraj Arts and Science College, Sillod. Vishakha is a Lecturer in English at Government Polytechnic Jalna.

Open in app
Tags : Sillod Sillod Indraraj Arts and Science College Aurangabad Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad aurangabad Ph Bamu