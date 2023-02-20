Ph D conferred on Vishakha Kolambikar

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Vishakha Kolambikar in English. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Universal Humanism in Literature of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’ under the guidance of Dr Santosh Chouthaiwale, research guide and head of Department of English, Indraraj Arts and Science College, Sillod. Vishakha is a Lecturer in English at Government Polytechnic Jalna.