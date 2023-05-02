Free coaching for NET/SET in SARTHI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Pune, will provide a free coaching for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Eligibility Test (SET) for students of Maratha or Kunbi or Kunbi Maratha or Maratha-Kunbi communities.

The registered students need not pay any fee.The selected candidates will get Rs 8,000 monthly fellowship and coaching at IBS Academy.

Those who have completed postgraduate or an equal degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks and have parents' annual income less than Rs 8 lakh are eligible to apply for the coaching and fellowship. For details, one may visit the portal (https://sarthi-maharashtragov.in/ or https://www.ibsacademy.co.in/) and click on the registration form.