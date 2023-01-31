World Bank delegation visits Magic

-Interact with startups, take information about activities

Aurangabad: Delegation of officials of the World Bank India (WBI) along with Government of Maharashtra officials visited Magic for knowing more details about the programmes and activities executed by the incubator through the Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

Visiting delegation of the World Bank officials showed keen interest in the activities of MAGIC and how the incubator is supporting startups and nurturing entrepreneurship while promoting innovation amongst academic institutions and industries through its initiatives. Startups incubated at MAGIC interacted with the world bank delegation and shared their incubation journey and the support and services offered by Magic and SME accelerator. Startups showcased their products on this occasion.

The officials comprised education specialists Pradyumna Bhattacharjee, Sarah Iype, Project social specialist Divya Lad, Project environmental specialist Hrushikesh Kolatkar and senior environmental specialist Neha Mishra Vyas.

The officials from the department of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation included joint director DVET Satish Suryawanshi, assistant commissioner DSEEI Sunil Saindane, District vocational officer Abhijeet Alte and GIZ official Ravi Korgal.