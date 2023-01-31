"Film that changed my life forever," Alaya F's debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' turns 3

Actor Alaya F's debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has completed three years today since it was released in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Akaya dropped pictures from the movie.

From stills from the movie, Alaya holding award in her hand, critic reviews to image with the cast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoElMFNIiCt/

Reliving those memories, she penned a long note, "My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! a film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence and set up the most incredible foundation for the rest of my career. Jawaani Jaaneman will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind and career. every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude."

The flick revolves around father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Besides Saif and Alaya, Tabu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. She essays the role of Alaya's mother and Saif's long lost love interest.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

Alaya is currently basking in the success of her film 'Freddy', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Amon her upcoming projects is Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.' It is touted to be a romantic musical. It is set to hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

She will also be seen in 'U-Turn', and a Srikanth Bolla biopic with Rajkummar Rao.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor