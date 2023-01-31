Rahul, Rabbani record victories

In the first match, Rahul Club blanked SECR 2-0. Badal Soren put them ahead in the 38th minute. Then in the second half, Blesson Saji increased the lead 2-0. Despite making efforts, the railmen failed to reduce the deficit.

In the second match, Rabbani overcame last year's runners-up Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) 2-1. Thanks to Saleem Mohammad who strike twice in the 40th and 60th minutes. In the 70th minute Yash Shukla created some hopes for YMFC with spectacular goal but then Rabbnai succeeded in maintaining the lead till the end.