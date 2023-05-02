Training in scriptures and rituals to students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an eight-day ‘Tejomaya’ camp organized by Krishnam Gurukul, the students got training in weapons, scriptures and rituals while staying away from TV, mobile, parents and home.

The daily routine of the students started from 4 am by presenting different types of exercises in a musical environment such as morning prayers, meditation, pranayama, yoga and music. Students were given daily training in various weapons such as sword fighting, archery, wrestling and karate. Rama Sabu, honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak, Chanchal Malviya, Lt Sanjay Sonawane, Mahendra Kharote and others of Geeta Parivar guided the students. Coach Acharya Satyam Arya trained the students. Anand Somaiya, Sanjay Bafna, Dr Laxman Arya and Chanchal Malviya were present.