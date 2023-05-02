Celestial wedding held at Meenakshi Sundareswar temple

Chennai, May 2 The Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswar was held at Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to Hindu religious belief, the marriage of the Lord and Goddess is held on the 10th day of Chithirai festival.

Now, the Chithirai temple car festival will be held on Wednesday.

The celestial wedding or Thirukalyanam was held on a stage set at the junction of the North-West Aadi street within the temple premises.

The ceremonies commenced at 4 a.m. on Tuesday with singing of 'Thirumurai' and Vedic hymns. The celestial wedding was held between 8.35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m. in Midhuna lagna with priests and chanting hymns.

As per tradition, Lord Pavala Kanivai Perumal and Lord Subramanaya Swamy (Lord Murugan) from Tiruparagundram arrived at the Tirukalyanam Mandapam and then Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar were brought to the decorated wedding stage.

Married women who were present in large numbers at the temple premises changed their Mangalasutra during the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

Lakhs of devotees, who were waiting outside the temple premises, had a glimpse of the deities who were decorated and kept after the celestial wedding on big screens set up there.

High police security has been provided for the celestial wedding on Tuesday and the car temple festival to be held on Wednesday.



