Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Yunnan in China
By ANI | Published: May 2, 2023 10:08 PM 2023-05-02T22:08:04+5:30 2023-05-02T22:10:21+5:30
Beijing [China], May 2 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Yunnan, China on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 20:57:23 IST and hit Yunnan, China at a depth of 10 km, the NCS informed.
NCS tweeted, " Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 20:57:23 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 99.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Yunnan, China."
The earthquake's epicentre was Latitude- 25.66 and Longitude- 99.51, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
