Walmi officials arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 30,000

Aurangabad:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, caught red-handed two Class II grade officials of Water and Land Management Institute (Walmi) while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 against getting a contract. Meanwhile, Satara police station has registered an offence against accounts officer Pradeep Prahlad Bahekar (47, Parijatnagar in N-4 Cidco) and accounts officer Mohan Dashrath Shelar (52, Vision City, Kanchanwadi).

According to ACB sources, “The complainant’s friend is a contractor and he had got the contract of works valuing Rs 11.50 lakh in Walmi Office. Later on, to get sanction additional works of valuing Rs 8.90 lakh, the accounts officer Bahekar who is having an additional charge of administrative officer, demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from him. The complainant was in no mood to give money, as he had already given a bribe, for the last work. Hence he contacted the ACB office.

Meanwhile, after verification of the complaint, the squad of ACB inspector Hanumant Ware, laid a trap opposite the Vision City building, on Paithan Road, near the Walmi office, on Monday late evening. The cops held Shelar for accepting the bribe money. Later on, Bahekar was also arrested from his house.

Under the guidance of the superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe and deputy SP Maruti Pandit, PI Ware and his team performed the task.

Bahekar demanded money; Shelar got trapped

It may be noted that the bribe was demanded by Bahekar, therefore, the complainant reached the Walmi area, on Monday at 10 pm to give the money. However, Bahekar told him to hand over the money to his colleague Shelar who stays in the locality near the office. However, accepting the bribe proved dearer to Shelar as he was nabbed by ACB officials.

MCR to two officials

The ACB sources said that when produced in the court, they were sent to magisterial custody remand (MCR). Hence they have been sent to Harsul Jail. Meanwhile, the sensation prevailed on the Walmi campus after their two Class II officials got trapped in the ACB net.