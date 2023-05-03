Lunar Eclipse 2023 to occur on May 5: Here's 5 Things You Need to Avoid

The exceptionally rare hybrid solar eclipse on April 20 put on a show for viewers in many parts of the world, with some of them lucky enough to witness a total solar eclipse for a few fleeting moments. This solar eclipse will be followed by a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5 and unlike the April 20 eclipse, it will be visible for a much larger part of the world.For a lunar eclipse to occur, two conditions are essential. First, there should be a full moon phase and secondly, the Sun, Earth, and Moon must be nearly aligned. The lunar eclipse will be seen in several parts of the country during which Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, will miss the Moon. However, the penumbral lunar eclipse is a bit difficult to observe due to the subtle dimming effect and the imperfect alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth. While scientifically there is nothing forbidden on the day of an eclipse, people believe that these events have an impact on their lives so here are the five things you need to avoid from 8: 45 pm to 1:00 am.

1) Don’t pluck basil leaves: Avoid plucking basil (tulsi) leaves at night. It is believed that the plant is associated with Lord Vishnu. Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on any night, not just on full moon days. On Buddha Purnima, there will be a lunar eclipse, so avoid pulling any basil leaves, even accidentally.

2) Avoid eating curd: Nothing should be eaten during the lunar eclipse, according to astrologer Vinod Soni Poddar. Since the full moon night coincides with the lunar eclipse, curd should not be consumed at all. It is believed that eating curd during a lunar eclipse can cause financial losses.

3) Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol: On the day of Guru Purnima, it is forbidden to consume non-vegetarian food and alcohol, even accidentally. Consuming meat and alcohol is considered unlucky on this day and it is said that one’s fortune can go away as a result of these actions.

4) Avoid sleeping during the eclipse: According to religious beliefs, one should also avoid sleeping during lunar eclipse. Pregnant women should especially avoid sleeping during the period of the eclipse. It is said that sleeping during the eclipse can have a negative effect on the brain of the unborn child.

5) Refrain use of sharp objects: According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects during lunar eclipse or solar eclipse. It is said that the negative effects of the eclipse is seen on mother and child.