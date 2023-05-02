Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Shopian
By IANS | Published: May 2, 2023 09:36 PM 2023-05-02T21:36:04+5:30 2023-05-02T21:45:08+5:30
Srinagar, May 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Shopian district and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.
The arrested individual has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdora in Shopian.
