HSC exams based on entire syllabus begin today

Aurangabad: The examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence on a regular mode on February 21.

The district has 157 examination centres for 60,400 candidates. It may be noted that lakhs of students appeared for the examinations on a 75 per cent syllabus in the Covid period in 2021 and 2022 as regular classes were not conducted. This year, the students will have to attempt the papers on the basis of the full syllabus. Around 1.68 lakh students will appear for the examinations at 430 centres in the five districts of Aurangabad division.

Nanded Pattern for copy-free exams

The MSBSHSE officers said that the preparations for the examinations were completed by Sunday. A meeting of the officers was held on Monday online. The officers and centre chiefs were instructed to ensure copy-free examinations. They said that a ‘Nanded Pattern’ will be implemented to make the examination copy-free.

Each district will have 10 squads, from different departments, including Revenue, State Board and Education and Rural Departments, to reduce malpractice during the examination.

Divisional secretary of the Board Vijay Joshi said that Nanded Pattern would be implemented to make stress and examination copy-free.

Students to get extra 10 minutes

Following the demands of students and parents, the State Board decided to give extra time for the examination. The duration of the examination was between 11 am to 2 pm while they will attempt the paper between 11 am to 2.10 pm. The second session will be from 3 pm to 6.10 pm. The candidates will have to reach the centre 30 minutes before the examination commencement.

Highlights of exams

--Video shooting of question paper delivery will be done

--Instructions given on the last page of answer books will be read

--No one will have an entry in 50 metres area of the examination centre

--Students will be frisked thoroughly at the entrance

--Sitting squads to be deployed on sensitive centres