Give us new trains, release GST, tax dues: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for fiscal 2023-24, on Wednesday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said locals have put forward a demand for new trains in Jagadalpur and Surguja areas.

CM Baghel further demanded that GST and central excise dues to the state be released at the earliest.

"People have demanded new trains in Jagadalpur and Surguja areas. Earlier, there used to be a separate Railway Budget. But now, such announcements are not made separately. We also demand that our share of GST and central excise dues be released at the earliest," said Bhagel.

This year's Budget assumes significance as it is the BJP-led NDA government's last full budget before the next parliamentary elections in 2024.

Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

The Union Budget, also comprising the Railway Budget, will be presented on the floor of the Parliament on February 1, Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of the Parliament ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session.

The President touched upon several issues in her address including defence, space, women empowerment, the importance of duties during the Amrit Kaal to build a developed India etc.

Underlining the role of political stability in the country's development, President Droupadi Murmu said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to the decisions taken in the national interest of the central government.

Addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament today President Murmu said, "The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries."

The budget session that began on Tuesday with the President's address will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

