K'taka IAS vs IPS fight: Roopa sees a pattern in deaths of civil servants

Bengaluru, Feb 22 Embattled senior IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil on Wednesday demanded a probe into the pattern in deaths of an IAS and an IPS officer in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Her demand came in response to the audio clip released against her this morning by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri with whom she is engaged in a bitter public tussle.

The audio clip going viral on the internet contains conversation between Roopa and RTI activist Gangaraju. Roopa can be heard mouthing IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri.

Gangaraju had alleged that Roopa was forcing him to raise voice against Sindhuri.

In her latest social media post on Wednesday, Roopa stated, "Dear media, please keep the focus on the corruption issue that I have raised against Rohini Sindhuri, IAS. I have not prevented anyone from fighting against corruption, that most affects the common man."

"At the same time, also inquire into the pattern...the PATTERN, where one IAS officer dies in Karnataka, one IPS officer dies in Tamil Nadu, one IAS husband-wife in Karnataka are already divorced," she alleged.

"Me and my husband are still together. Please don't speculate. Please question the perpetrator who exhibits the pattern becoming an obstacle to family. Else, many more families will be destroyed.

"I am a strong woman. I will fight. I have been fighting for all women victims. Not all women have the same strength to fight. Please be a voice to such women. India is known for family values. Let's keep that up. Thanks," Roopa says.

Talking to the media, Roopa has stated that she is struggling to save her family. "Being an IAS officer she (Rohini Sindhuri) has destroyed many families," she added.

The discussion is raised on unnecessary topics. The discussion has to be made regarding corruption allegations on Rohini Sindhuri. There should not be discussion on family and personal matters, Roopa stated.

She maintained that RTI activist Gangaraju faced many criminal cases. "I have not asked him to stop fighting against corruption. Let him prove his charges," Roopa maintained.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri has refused to comment on the development of audio clip release against Roopa.

On Monday, the Karnataka government transferred senior IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, who served as the Managing Director at the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who served as the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, without showing postings.

Both civil servants were engaged in verbal spat in public regarding corruption and personal matters. The development had severely embarrassed the ruling establishment.

They have been issued gag orders by the government with strict instructions not to go to the media or take to social media handle.

