First G20 energy transition working group meeting to be held in Bengaluru next month

New Delhi, Jan 30 The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's presidency will be held in Bengaluru from February 5-7.

The meeting will focus on six priority areas energy transition through addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing for energy transition; energy security and diversified supply chains; energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption; fuels for future (3F); and universal access to clean energy and inclusive energy transition pathway.

On the sidelines, the ETWG meeting will be complemented by a high-level international seminar on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).

The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries and nine special invitee guest countries Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, the UAE and Spain.

In addition to this, leading international organisations such as The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UN Development Program (UNDP), International Energy Agency (IEA), Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), UN Environment Program (UNEP), International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the UN International Development Organisation (UNIDO) among others will also participate in the meeting.

The seminar will focus on highlighting the importance of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, considered vital for achieving net-zero targets.

It will also deliberate upon the challenging aspects of the clean energy transition and the role of CCUS in addressing them while examining various technological aspects of the value chain, from capturing to storage and utilisation pathways.

This event will enable sharing of knowledge from successful initiatives that can be replicated across emerging economies, official sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor