IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Punjab Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets on Wednesday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The win lifted Punjab to seventh place in the IPL standings, displacing the Gujarat Titans.

Defending champion Chennai remained fourth after its fifth loss in 10 games. Kolkata Knight Riders sit second, while Lucknow Super Giants climbed to third following their win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals lead the league, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy last place.

Gaikwad Grabs Orange Cap Lead

There's only one change atop the IPL 2024 Orange Cap leaderboard after match No. 49. Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played a key knock of 62 runs, dethroned Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap with 509 runs. Kohli is now second with 500 runs. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan remains in third with 418 runs. Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant hold fourth and fifth with 406 and 398 runs, respectively.

Bumrah Maintains Purple Cap Lead

No changes occurred in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap leaderboard after the low-scoring match between CSK and PBKS. Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the chart with 14 wickets. Chennai's Mustafizur Rahman remains second with 14 wickets and will finish the tournament with that total as he departs home after this game. PBKS' Harshal Patel sits third with 14 wickets. CSK's Matheesha Pathirana, who missed the game due to a niggle, stays in fourth place with 13 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals rounds out the top five with 13 wickets.