IPL 2024: CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Suffers Injury Scare During Match Against PBKS (Watch Video)

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling attack suffered a blow on Wednesday as pace bowler Deepak Chahar limped off the field during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chahar, who has a history of injuries, pulled up during his delivery stride in the first over of the PBKS innings after bowling just two deliveries. He spoke briefly with CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad before walking off the field, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming matches. Shardul Thakur completed Chahar's over.

This is another setback for CSK, who are already without pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande for the ongoing match. Mustafizur Rahman is also set to depart for national duty after this game. Pathirana injured himself in the previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Deshpande was ruled out due to illness, according to Gaikwad.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan speculated on social media that Chahar's injury could be hamstring-related. The official nature of the injury and Chahar's recovery timeline are yet to be confirmed by the CSK franchise.

"I feel bad for Deepak Chahar. He needs to sort his hamstring out. May be Somthing to do with the back which might be connected to the hamstring," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.