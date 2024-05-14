DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

Delhi will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who returns from a one-match suspension.

The match holds immense importance for both sides as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Both teams sit on 12 points with two matches remaining, needing a win and favourable results elsewhere to secure a playoff berth.

LSG Under Pressure

LSG captain KL Rahul faces scrutiny after their 10-wicket defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Reports suggest a potential change in leadership, but Rahul will look to silence his critics with a strong performance. His recent form slump coincides with LSG's struggles, leaving them in seventh place.

DC Seek Redemption

DC, coming off a disappointing loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore where dropped catches and misfields hurt their bowling, are hungry for redemption. Their batting also faltered, recording their lowest score of the season. However, their lineup boasts the power to recover, having previously posted four scores exceeding 200 runs.

Head-to-Head and Pitch Conditions

Despite LSG holding a slight edge in the head-to-head record (3-1), DC claimed victory in their last meeting. The Arun Jaitley Stadium favors batters with short boundaries and high-scoring matches. Teams batting first have capitalized on this throughout the season.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Siddharth M, K Gowtham

Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Pravin Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Swastik Chhikara