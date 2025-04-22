LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul Lead Delhi Capitals to Comfortable Win Over Lucknow Super Giants (Watch Video)

KL Rahul’s aggressive knock and Abhishek Porel’s composed half-century powered Delhi Capitals to an eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at Ekana Cricket Stadium. After a solid bowling performance, Rahul and Porel’s partnership ensured that DC reached the target of 160 with 13 balls to spare.

Rahul, returning to his former home, played a match-winning knock of 57* and brought up his 40th IPL half-century. He also became the fastest player to score 5,000 runs in IPL history. DC’s chase began with Karun Nair and Porel attacking Shardul Thakur. Nair hit back-to-back boundaries, while Porel struck a low full toss for a four, gathering 15 runs from the first over.

Nair continued his aggressive approach but was dismissed for 15 (9) after a sharp spin delivery from Rishabh Pant in the powerplay. Rahul and Porel then built a steady partnership, adding 69 runs for the second wicket. Porel reached his first half-century of the season, hitting Ravi Bishnoi for a massive six.

Rahul, displaying his six-hitting ability, sent the ball over mid-wicket for an 86-meter six. However, Aiden Markram ended the partnership when Porel was dismissed for 51 (36).

Axar Patel, who joined Rahul at the crease, continued the chase. After receiving a reprieve when Prince Yadav dropped a catch, Axar helped DC push toward victory. Rahul completed his 40th IPL half-century before finishing the match with a six, guiding DC to an eight-wicket win.

Earlier, LSG’s openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation with a 51-run stand in the first six overs. Markram top-scored with a fluent 52 off 33 balls, but his dismissal by Dushmantha Chameera broke the momentum. Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, and Mitchell Marsh were all dismissed cheaply, leaving LSG at 110/4 in the 14th over.

David Miller and Ayush Badoni tried to stabilize the innings with a 49-run stand. Badoni struck three boundaries off Mukesh Kumar in the final over, but he was dismissed for 36 (21). Miller remained unbeaten on 14 off 15 balls, as LSG finished with 157/8.