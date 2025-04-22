LSG vs DC LIVE Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match

Lucknow Super Giants will face Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Rishabh Pant will lead the home side, while Axar Patel will captain Delhi Capitals. Lucknow come into the match with momentum after a narrow win over Rajasthan Royals. Delhi, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a defeat against Gujarat Titans. Both teams remain strong contenders for a place in the playoffs.

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada for live coverage.

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Unlike the previous seasons, viewers will now need to subscribe to access the stream. A Jio SIM recharge of ₹299 or above offers a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar for IPL 2025 matches.

Match Timing and Venue

Date: Tuesday, April 22

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium traditionally supports slower bowlers. Early in the innings, the ball comes onto the bat nicely. However, as the ball gets older and softer, scoring becomes difficult due to the large boundaries.

Weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Lucknow on Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 41 degrees Celsius during the day. By evening, when the match begins, the temperature is likely to drop to around 28 degrees Celsius, which is suitable for playing conditions.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Arshin Kulkarni.