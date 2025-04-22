LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Mukesh Kumar’s 4-Wicket Haul Helps Delhi Capitals Restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 159/6 (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers fought back in the middle overs to restrict Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 159/6 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. After winning the toss, DC captain Axar Patel chose to bowl first. LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh gave their team a strong start, adding 51 runs in the first six overs. Markram was the top scorer for LSG with 52 off 33 balls, hitting two boundaries and three sixes.

That one had fire written all over it 🔥



🎥 Mukesh Kumar ends Mitchell Marsh's charge with an unplayable yorker 🎯



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/nqIO9maALU#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC | @DelhiCapitalspic.twitter.com/LT5ufqjZYC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2025

Read Also | LSG vs DC LIVE Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match

However, DC made a breakthrough when Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Markram, breaking the 87-run partnership. Nicholas Pooran, who has been in excellent form this season, was bowled by Mitchell Starc for 9. Abdul Samad followed shortly, scoring 2 off 8 balls before being caught and bowled by Mukesh Kumar, leaving LSG at 107/3 in 13.2 overs. Mitchell Marsh, who had been steady at the crease, was dismissed for 45 by Mukesh Kumar. With LSG at 110/4, the momentum shifted in DC's favour.

David Miller and Ayush Badoni tried to revive the innings with a crucial 49-run partnership. Badoni was the aggressor, hitting a series of boundaries off Mukesh Kumar in the final over. However, Badoni was dismissed for 36 off 21 balls, which included six boundaries.

Pant came in next but was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar on the last delivery of the innings. Miller remained not out on 14 off 15 balls, with just one boundary. Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer for DC, finishing with 4/33 from four overs. Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera each claimed one wicket.

DC now needs 160 to win and secure their sixth victory of the season.