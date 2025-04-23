IPL 2025: KL Rahul Avoids Interaction With LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka After Match-Winning Knock Against Former Team (Watch Video)

Rahul turned heads with his on-field performance and off-field gesture following Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rahul was seen ignoring LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after the match at the Ekana Stadium. Following the customary handshakes between the teams, Goenka approached his former captain to offer congratulations. Rahul briefly shook hands with Goenka but did not stop for further interaction. A video of the moment went viral, showing Rahul quickly heading back to the DC dugout while Goenka, left standing, smiled awkwardly.

The match was particularly significant for Rahul as he faced his former team, LSG. The India star missed Delhi’s opening match against LSG in Vizag due to the birth of his daughter.

The tension between Rahul and Goenka became apparent after the 2024 IPL season when Goenka reportedly scolded Rahul following LSG’s crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The incident, which involved an animated conversation between the two, went viral and ultimately led to Rahul’s departure from LSG, who chose not to retain him for the 2025 season. Rahul was subsequently bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

On the field, Rahul played a crucial role in helping DC chase down a target of 160 with an unbeaten 57 off 42 balls. DC completed the chase in 17.5 overs, losing only two wickets—Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair. Mukesh Kumar was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance with the ball, taking four wickets. Kumar dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, and Rishabh Pant. With the bat, Rahul, Porel, and Axar Patel ensured the chase was completed comfortably. DC captain Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 34 off 20 balls.

With six wins from eight matches, Delhi Capitals are second in the IPL 2025 points table with 12 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.657. Gujarat Titans, also with 12 points, lead the table with a better NRR. LSG, with five wins from nine matches, sit fifth with 10 points and an NRR of -0.054.

During his knock, Rahul also reached a significant milestone, becoming the fastest player to score 5000 IPL runs. He surpassed the previous record held by David Warner, achieving the feat in just 130 innings. Warner had reached 5000 runs in 135 innings, while Virat Kohli took 157 innings to do so.