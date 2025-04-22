LSG vs DC, IPL 2025 Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First Against Lucknow Super Giants; Check Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals made one change to their playing XI. Dushmantha Chameera replaces Mohit Sharma. Lucknow comes into the match after a narrow victory over Rajasthan Royals, while Delhi is looking to bounce back from a loss to Gujarat Titans. Both teams are aiming for a playoff spot and have shown strong performances this season.

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel explained, "We'll bowl. Red soil wicket and there was dew in the last game as well. If we bowl well, we can restrict them. We focused on what we did right and areas where we can improve. We aren't thinking too much. We've been part of a couple of close matches. Impact Player - we decide based on the match situation. Unfortunately a couple of our players are injured and they won't be able to field. One change for us. Mohit Sharma is out, Dushmantha Chameera is playing."

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant said, "Definitely (would have bowled first). The way this wicket is playing, it stops a bit in the first innings and as the game goes on, it gets better and better. Hand is okay. (Things to keep in mind while batting first) It's going to be on the slower side, but gradually it gets better and better as you keep on batting. So not losing too many wickets, that's the only thing to keep in mind and just playing according to the situation. As a team, we don't think about what's happening around us. We are just focusing on where we can improve. We are playing with the same team."

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Delhi Capitals:

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitutes:

Lucknow Super Giants:

Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Delhi Capitals:

Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

The match is crucial for both sides as they look to secure valuable points in their bid to qualify for the IPL playoffs.