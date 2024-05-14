DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Arshad Khan's Heroics Not Enough as Delhi Capitals Secure Convincing Win over Lucknow Super Giants

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here Tuesday.

Batting first, DC posted a score of 208 for 4 in their 20 overs. Abishek Porel (58 off 33) and Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25) led the way with half-centuries.

In reply, LSG lost four wickets inside the powerplay and were unable to recover, eventually falling short by 19 runs. Arshad Khan top-scored for LSG with a career-best 58 off 33 balls, but it was only a consolation effort.

This was Delhi's final match of the league stage, and they finish with 14 points. LSG may have one game remaining, but they cannot surpass Delhi's points tally after this result.

