Rishabh Pant Celebrates Century with Somersault During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant celebrated his first century of the Indian Premier League 2025 season with a special somersault during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium. Pant had a difficult season until the final match. His poor form in the first 13 games had led to calls for his release. Critics questioned his value after being bought for INR 27 crore. But Pant ended the season on a high note with a commanding innings.

#RCBvsLSG

27 Crores is too less for Rishabh Pant. My man deserve 10 Crores more for this stunt . pic.twitter.com/Zd9HDlmV7g — Qasim Husain 🇮🇳 (@qasim_says_) May 27, 2025

Read Also | How pace excellence, nostalgia and 'Supla' shots sealed MI a playoffs spot

He looked confident from the first ball and played an aggressive style of cricket throughout. He reached his fifty off 29 balls and then pushed on to score his hundred in the 18th over. Pant completed the century by hitting a four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After reaching the milestone, Pant removed his helmet and stopped teammate Nicholas Pooran, who came to congratulate him. Pant then styled his hair before performing an athletic somersault to celebrate.

The LSG dugout rose to give Pant a standing ovation. Fans in the stadium cheered loudly for the skipper’s special moment.