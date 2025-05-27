Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 9,000 T20 Runs for One Franchise; Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli made history on Tuesday by becoming the first cricketer to score 9,000 T20 runs for a single franchise. He reached the milestone during RCB’s final league match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Kohli achieved this by combining his runs in the Indian Premier League and the now-defunct Champions League T20. Before the match, he had scored 8,976 runs in 279 matches and 270 innings. He held an average of 39.54 with a strike rate of 133.49. His total included eight centuries and 64 half-centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 113.

In the IPL alone, Kohli is the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He has scored 8,552 runs in 264 matches and 256 innings. He averages 39.59 and has eight hundreds and 62 fifties. His best IPL score is 113 not out.

In the Champions League T20, Kohli scored 424 runs in 15 matches. He averaged 38.54 with a strike rate of 150.35. He made two half-centuries. His highest score in the tournament was 84 not out.

Kohli’s achievement adds to his legacy as one of the most consistent and successful batsmen in T20 cricket.