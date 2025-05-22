GT vs LSG: Why Are Gujarat Titans Wearing Lavender Jersey in Today’s IPL 2025 Match Against Lucknow Super Giants?

Gujarat Titans are wearing a special lavender jersey in their Indian Premier League 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday to raise awareness about cancer. This initiative marks the third consecutive year the franchise has taken the field in lavender for the cause. In a statement issued by the franchise, GT captain Shubman Gill said the jersey is a symbol of support for cancer warriors and a tribute to their strength. He added that athletes have the power to influence positive change and that this gesture aims to spread awareness and promote early detection. “As athletes we recognize the platform we have to influence change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honouring their resilience. We believe that through awareness and education we can empower individuals to take charge of their health and contribute to a future where cancer is no longer a formidable foe,” Gill said.

The Titans first introduced the lavender jersey in 2023 in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which they won by 34 runs. In 2024 they wore it again in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders but that game was abandoned due to rain. Other IPL teams have also used special kits to promote social causes. Royal Challengers Bengaluru wear green jerseys once each season to promote environmental awareness. Rajasthan Royals have used an all-pink kit in recent seasons to support women’s empowerment in rural India.

Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first in their match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are pushing for a top two finish in the league while LSG are looking to end their season on a positive note after being eliminated from the playoff race. The outcome of the match could influence the standings of the other three teams that have already qualified for the playoffs.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players:

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka.

LSG: Akash Maharaj Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni.