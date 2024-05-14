IPL 2024: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's Reaction After KL Rahul's Early Dismissal Goes Viral (Watch Video)

KL Rahul's struggles continued in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he was dismissed for a mere 5 runs against ...

Published: May 14, 2024

IPL 2024: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's Reaction After KL Rahul's Early Dismissal Goes Viral (Watch Video)

KL Rahul's struggles continued in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he was dismissed for a mere 5 runs against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The innings came under scrutiny after a public controversy erupted following Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match.

Team owner Sanjiv Goenka was caught on camera having a heated discussion with Rahul after the Hyderabad match, fueling speculation of a rift between the two. While details remain undisclosed, Goenka's apparent displeasure with the team's performance was evident.

Watch video here:

Many anticipated a response from Rahul against Delhi, but his dismissal off an Ishant Sharma delivery, with Mukesh Kumar taking a sharp catch, left fans disappointed. Interestingly, cameras captured Goenka sporting a slight smile as Rahul walked off the field.

Earlier, assistant coach Lance Klusener downplayed the Goenka-Rahul incident, terming it a "robust discussion" between passionate individuals and a positive step for team improvement.

Despite his recent struggles, Rahul remains LSG's leading run-scorer this season, accumulating 465 runs in 13 games with three half-centuries. However, his performance against Delhi raises further questions about his form and LSG's playoff aspirations.

