Watch: KL Rahul Takes Stunning Catch against DC, Receives Standing Ovation from LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Days After Public Outburst

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul secured a stunning catch to dismiss Shai Hope during Sunday's IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Rahul opted out of wicketkeeping duties for the crucial playoff race clash against the Delhi Capitals, with Quinton de Kock taking the gloves.

Watch video here:

Appreciation all around as KL keeps his calm to take it on the second attempt 😍#DCvLSG#TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinemapic.twitter.com/QTWDDmHM0n — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 14, 2024

Fielding at cover, Rahul initially fumbled the ball driven in the air by Hope but clung on to the second attempt, sending the West Indies batsman back to the pavilion. Following the key dismissal, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka rose from his seat and applauded the captain's fielding effort.

The incident gained traction on social media, coming just days after Goenka's public outburst directed at Rahul following LSG's disappointing loss in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, a subsequent dinner hosted by Goenka for Rahul on the eve of the LSG-Delhi match appeared to mend fences. The internet was abuzz with footage showing a warm embrace between Rahul and Goenka, with the LSG captain sporting a wide smile.