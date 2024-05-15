IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Star Bowler Returns Home Due to Injury Ahead of T20 World Cup

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home after suffering from a lower limb soft tissue infection. The pacer has left the PBKS camp before the conclusion of IPL 2024 in order to recover from his injury.As per Cricket South Africa, Rabada consulted a specialist on his arrival back home and is being monitored by the medical team. The injury is further said to have an impact on his preparation and participation in the T20 World Cup as well,

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate game of IPL 2024 on Wednesday. The Proteas pacer has bagged 11 wickets in 11 matches so far in the current edition of the tournament. In addition to Dhawan and Rabada, PBKS will also be without Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran, who have returned home for T20 series against Paksitan. English fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes who was part of the squad left early after the demise of his father.

Earlier, PBKS’ assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed that the duo of Rabada and Liam Livingstone would be unavailable for the rest of the season. “Yeah, there will be (changes to the Playing XI). We know Rabada’s gone home injured, so we’ve got to find a replacement. Liam Livingstone has also been called back by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). There’ll be a change there also,” Haddin said.

