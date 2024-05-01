Shivam Dube Dismissed for Golden Duck Just a Day After T20 World Cup Selection (Video)

Shivam Dube, fresh off his selection for India's T20 World Cup squad, suffered a rare first-ball duck in the ongoing IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday.

Dube, who has been in excellent form for CSK this season with 350 runs at a strike rate of 172.41 and an average of 58.33, was promoted to number three in the batting order. However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as he was dismissed by Harpreet Brar in the eighth over.

Despite a wide on the first ball, Dube attempted a slog sweep on the second delivery, only to be trapped leg before wicket. The decision was upheld on review, leaving CSK with their second wicket down.

Shivam Dube's first-ball duck wasn't the only instance of a recent slump among Indian batters selected for the T20 World Cup squad. Rohit Sharma managed just 4 runs in 5 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 10 runs in 6 balls. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also struggled, scoring 0 in 1 delivery and 2 runs in 4 deliveries, respectively.

Indian batters after T20 World Cup squad announcement:



Rohit Sharma - 4 (5).

Suryakumar Yadav - 10 (6).

Hardik Pandya - 0 (1).

Shivam Dube - 0 (2).

Ravindra Jadeja - 2 (4).

Earlier, PBKS captain opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Speaking at the time of toss, PBKS captain Curran said there are no changes in the team. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good surface, new wicket and we're excited after that last match. An amazing stadium and an amazing crowd, we'll have to start well and take early wickets. We'll take the confidence from that chase of 261. It's just about fight and determination, they're a good team, but we need to be brave. Same team for us," he said at toss.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson and Mustafizur Rahman.