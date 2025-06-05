Radio jockey RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be dating Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, shared an emotional message on social media praising Chahal’s determination during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mahvash revealed that Chahal played the entire tournament with three fractures while representing Punjab Kings. “They fought, stayed and played till the last match,” Mahvash wrote. “And special post to Yuzvendra Chahal because what people do not know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match. His bowling finger got fractured later. This guy played the entire season with three fractures.”

Praising Chahal’s grit, Mahvash added, “We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but never giving up. What warrior spirit you have. The team kept fighting till the last ball. It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year.”

She also expressed her love for cricket and the Punjab Kings team. “All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year. Also, many congratulations to RCB and their fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard. Cricket and IPL truly feel like a festival for us Indians,” she wrote.

Chahal has not officially commented on the injury or Mahvash’s post.

The team had a remarkable campaign and reached the final, where they narrowly lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.