‘We’ll Come Back Stronger’: Preity Zinta Shares Heartfelt Note for Punjab Kings Fans After IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared an emotional message after her team lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. The match was played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings lost the final by six runs while chasing a target of 191. Zinta took to Instagram on Friday, June 6, to express her thoughts. She praised the team's journey and said it was exciting, entertaining, and inspiring. She applauded the young players and appreciated the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer. "“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but….the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!” she wrote.

Punjab Kings had a strong season under Iyer. They topped the league table with 19 points from 14 matches. Though they lost the first qualifier to RCB, they bounced back by beating Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. This set up a much-anticipated rematch against RCB in the final.

Zinta called the season unique. She mentioned how the team overcame many challenges such as losing players to injury and national duty, changing home venues, and even evacuating a stadium. “This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final,” she added.

She thanked every player, the support staff, and the fans. She said the fans had been the team’s biggest strength. In her words, the job was still half done and the team would return stronger next season. “I am so proud of each n every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season," she wrote.

"Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you. I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium , till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all," Preity concluded.

This was Punjab Kings' second appearance in an IPL final. Their first was in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.