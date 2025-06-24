Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube Buys Two Luxury Apartments in Mumbai for ₹27.5 Crore

Mumbai: Indian international cricketer Shivam Dube has purchased two high-end apartments in Mumbai's upscale Andheri West locality for a total of ₹27.5 crore, according to official documents accessed by property portal Square Yards from the Maharashtra government's registration website (https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in).

The transaction, registered earlier this month, involves two apartments located on adjacent floors in DLH Enclave, a premium residential project in Oshiwara, Andheri West. The combined built-up area of the apartments is an impressive 9,603 sq. ft. (approx. 892 sq. m.), which includes a carpet area of 4,200 sq. ft. and an expansive terrace space of 3,800 sq. ft. The deal also includes three car parking spaces.

The properties were acquired directly from the developer, Dev Land and Housing Limited, with a stamp duty of ₹1.65 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 paid on the deal.

Andheri West, known for its proximity to Mumbai’s major commercial, entertainment, and residential zones, continues to attract high-profile buyers. With excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line, the locality has evolved into a hotspot for celebrities, entrepreneurs, and working professionals alike.

Shivam Dube, who turned 32 on June 25, is a key figure in Indian cricket. He represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut in 2019 and played a vital role in India’s victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Dube’s latest real estate move signals growing interest from India’s sports personalities in investing in Mumbai’s premium residential market, particularly in western suburbs like Andheri which offer both luxury and location advantages.