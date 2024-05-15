RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sam Curran's All-Round Performance Lead Punjab Kings to Convincing Win Over Rajasthan

The Punjab Kings secured a five-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

With star opener Jos Buttler missing for the Royals, the home side got off to a shaky start as Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply for just 4 runs. A 36-run partnership between skipper Sanju Samson and Tom Kohler-Cadmore offered some hope, but both departed in quick succession.

Riyan Parag emerged as the lone warrior for Rajasthan, his knock of 48 runs off 34 balls (with six boundaries) helping them reach a below-par total of 144/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a modest target, the Punjab Kings openers failed to capitalize. Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed early, putting pressure on the visitors. While Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow attempted to build a partnership, their dismissals within the powerplay left Punjab reeling at 36/2.

Needing a steady hand, skipper Sam Curran stepped up for the Kings. His unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 41 balls, along with valuable contributions from substitute Ashutosh Sharma, steered Punjab to victory in the 18th over.

The loss leaves RR needing a win in their final league match to secure the second spot in the league table.