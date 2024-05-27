IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win Final At Chepauk (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan spotted chanting 'CSK' with the fans after his team won the IPL 2024 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Chennai supporters were chanting "CSK CSK CSK" as they became louder when co-owner of KKR and Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, took a victory lap around the ground, enjoying the victory with his players. Remarkably, instead of dismissing them, the Bollywood superstar accepted the moment, joining the fans and chanting back "CSK! CSK!"

In the chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 39, but it was Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 off 36 balls that sealed KKR's third IPL title with 57 balls to spare."Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season," said KKR's winning skipper Shreayas Iyer.

"We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket. (On Starc) That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion. He's got that magic wand (on Russell), he's looking forward to pick wickets. When I look at him, I know he can look at me. All the guys stepped up at the right time. Made it easier. It has been a flawless season," he added. Kolkata had won their first title at the same venue in 2012. Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league stage match in Bengaluru. CSK couldn't qualify for the playoffs after RCB surpassed their NRR after achieving qualification criteria of winning 18 runs or more to book their spot for the knockout stage.



