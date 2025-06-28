“He Makes Everyone Feel Seen”: Boman Irani Gets Candid About Shah Rukh Khan

Boman Irani has worked alongside some of the finest names in Indian cinema and his admiration for his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan comes with a sense of genuine warmth and awe — not just for the star’s screen presence, but for the man he is. “Some people just light up the screen the moment they walk in — Shah Rukh is definitely one of them,” Boman shares. “I’ve seen extremely handsome men and stunning women who somehow don’t translate onscreen. And then there are people like Shah Rukh — who carry that rare X-factor. The energy shifts the moment he enters a room.”

But what truly stayed with Boman wasn’t just the charisma, it was the quiet empathy SRK brings with him, no matter how busy the day or how large the crowd. “He’s deeply empathetic,” Boman says. “On set, yes — people are in awe of ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. But he always takes the time to smile, to talk to everyone. He’s so driven and focused, but he also believes that filmmaking isn’t just about getting the work done — it’s about enjoying the process.”

For someone like Boman, who thrives on collaboration and the creative energy of a good set, SRK’s presence and warmth left a deep impression. “He’s smart, quick, and incredibly articulate. But what I really admire is how he makes people around him feel — included, heard, appreciated.” Looking back, Boman calls it one of the most memorable experiences of his career. “Being around him is an experience in itself,” he says with a smile. “He really is the complete package.” On the work front, Boman Irani has been receiving praise for his directorial debut The Mehta Boys. The film, co-written by Boman and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, marks a new chapter in his creative journey and has been lauded for its emotional depth and nuanced storytelling.