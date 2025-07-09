Iconic Man-Bun Moments in Bollywood - From SRK’s Don to Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

The man-bun isn’t just a hairstyle—it’s a statement. Over the years, Bollywood’s leading men have owned this edgy look, giving it their unique spin on screen. As Ranveer Singh brings it back with a vengeance in Dhurandhar, here’s a look at some iconic man-bun moments:

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Ranveer sets the screen ablaze in Dhurandhar with his fierce man-bun, perfectly complementing his rugged action-hero avatar. It’s a look that screams power, rebellion, and raw magnetism—cementing him as the ultimate style chameleon.

Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab

As the rebellious rockstar Tommy Singh, Shahid’s messy man-bun became a cultural phenomenon, reflecting his wild, unhinged energy in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan in Don

SRK’s sleek man-bun in Don was as sharp and calculated as his character—a perfect mix of sophistication and danger that made the style instantly iconic.

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan’s man-bun wasn’t just about style; it was a part of Milkha’s journey. The athlete’s tied-back hair mirrored his discipline and transformation into The Flying Sikh.