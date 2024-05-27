Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran gave an emotional speech after his team suffered a 8-wicket defat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the 2024 IPL final at Cheapauk. The sunrisers displayed poor batting performance as they were bundled out for the lowest ever IPL final score. Venkatesh Iyer was the hero with the bat for Kolkata as he remained unbeaten with a half century. After the crushing defeat Kavya Maran went into the SRH dressing room to speak to her players and delivered an emotional message that definitely would have uplifted their spirits.

"You guys have really made us proud, I had to come here and tell you that, we have redefined the way we play T20 cricket, and everyone is talking about us. The off day had to happen but it was just that it happened today, and all of you played well with both bat and the ball. "KKR dominated the match, restricting SRH to a mere 113 and chased down the target in just 10.3 overs in Chennai. SRH's owner, Kavya Maran, who attended all of the side's matches throughout the season, couldn't hold back the tears following the side's crushing defeat. After initially applauding the side for its effort, Kavya turned around and broke down; she also shunned the consoling efforts from people around her.

SRH had a woeful outing as the side lost its star openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, within the first two overs. With Rahul Tripathi falling for 9 within the Powerplay, SRH was reeling at 41/3 after six overs. The middle and lower order provided little resistance. Shahbaz Ahmed (8) and Abdul Samad (4) failed to support Heinrich Klaasen, who managed 16 runs. Ultimately, SRH's innings folded at 113, marking the lowest total by a team batting first in an IPL final. KKR's chase was straightforward. They scored 75/1 in the Powerplay, effectively sealing the match. Despite losing Sunil Narine early, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz maintained aggressive batting. KKR reached the target in just 9.4 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer also scoring an unbeaten half-century. Shreyas Iyer was the other man unbeaten at the other end.